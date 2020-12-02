Science fiction series The Expanse has been renewed for its sixth and final season on Amazon Prime Video. Deadline reports the production is expected to start from January 20, but it is subject to changes owing to the current situation created by the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement comes just before the Season 5 of the space drama is slated to begin on December 16.

Cas Anvar All except one cast member is not returning

The entire cast, led by Steven Strait and showrunner Naren Shankar, will be back except Cas Anvar who played Alex Kamal in the previous seasons. Anvar faced multiple sexual misconduct allegations and the decision to oust him from the show was taken after an investigation was conducted this summer. Production company Alcon Entertainment hired an independent firm to check the veracity of the claims.

Context An out-of-the-world story by James SA Corey set in space

Based on the best-selling novels by James SA Corey, the pen name for authors Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck, the series talks about a future where human beings have conquered the solar system and the people of Earth, Mars, and the Asteroid Belt stand against each other. The discovery of an ancient alien technology leads them to a path where war looks inevitable.

Fan favorite How a 'Save our Show' fan campaign helped 'The Expanse'

Alcon Entertainment first made the show for Syfy in 2015 but canceled it after only three seasons. A Save our Show fan campaign led Amazon to step in after which it released the fourth season globally as an Amazon Original. The critically-acclaimed series has been nominated for various awards and won the Hugo Award for best dramatic presentation in 2017.

Comment 'Have worked tirelessly to honor the vision of the writers'