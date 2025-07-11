England's Brydon Carse slams his maiden fifty in Tests: Stats
What's the story
England pacer Brydon Carse frustrated India on Day 2 of the 3rd Test match at Lord's. Carse arrived in the middle when England were 271/7 in the morning session. Thereafter, he forged a solid 84-run stand for the 8th wicket alongside Jamie Smith. After Smith's dismissal, Carse continued to make merry and got to a fine fifty. His efforts helped England score 387/10.
Knock
Carse stands tall for England
Carse came in at a crucial juncture with England losing three quick wickets in the morning session on Day 2. England, who resumed the day on 251/4, were reduced to 271/7. Carse supported the dangerous Smith as the two made sure no more wickets were lost in the 1st session. After Smith's wicket, another 32 runs were added by England with Carse standing tall.
Information
Siraj dismisses Carse to wrap up England innings
Carse was the final English batter to be dismissed. Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj got his wicket in the 113th over. A yorker delivery by Siraj saw Carse miss the ball as he attempted a flick.
Runs
Carse owns over 200 runs in Test cricket at 23-plus
Carse scored a crucial 56 runs from 83 balls. He hit six fours in his knock. With this score, Carse has slammed his maiden fifty in Test cricket. In 8 matches (11 innings), Carse owns 210 runs at a decent average of 23.33. In the ongoing series, Carse has slammed 116 runs at an average of 29. His strike rate is 73.41.