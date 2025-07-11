England's Brydon Carse slams his maiden fifty in Tests: Stats

England pacer Brydon Carse frustrated India on Day 2 of the 3rd Test match at Lord's. Carse arrived in the middle when England were 271/7 in the morning session. Thereafter, he forged a solid 84-run stand for the 8th wicket alongside Jamie Smith . After Smith's dismissal, Carse continued to make merry and got to a fine fifty. His efforts helped England score 387/10.

Knock Carse stands tall for England Carse came in at a crucial juncture with England losing three quick wickets in the morning session on Day 2. England, who resumed the day on 251/4, were reduced to 271/7. Carse supported the dangerous Smith as the two made sure no more wickets were lost in the 1st session. After Smith's wicket, another 32 runs were added by England with Carse standing tall.

Information Siraj dismisses Carse to wrap up England innings Carse was the final English batter to be dismissed. Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj got his wicket in the 113th over. A yorker delivery by Siraj saw Carse miss the ball as he attempted a flick.