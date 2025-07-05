Decoding England's highest partnerships for these wickets versus India (Tests)

Harry Brook and Jamie Smith have set the second-highest record for the sixth-wicket partnership for England in Test cricket. The duo put together a massive 303 runs on Day 3 against India in the second Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham. They rescued the hosts following a top-order collapse as both batters went on to smash 150-plus scores. On this note, let's look at England's highest partnerships for the sixth wicket or lower versus India in Tests.

#1 Brook & Smith - 303 at Edgbaston, 2025 The aforementioned 303-run partnership between Brook and Smith tops this elite list. It came at a time when England were struggling at 84/5, responding to India's mammoth first-innings total of 587/1. The duo's aggressive approach helped them avoid the follow-on and reach their centuries. While Smith returned unbeaten on 184 off 207 balls, Brook departed for 158 off 234 balls. Their combined efforts meant the hosts finished at 407/10.

#2 Anderson & Root - 198 at Trent Bridge, 2014 The 2014 Trent Bridge saw James Anderson and Joe Root register the highest 10th-wicket stand in Test history. Responding to India's first innings score of 457/10, the Brits were reeling at 298/9. However, a gritty Anderson joined Root and the duo toiled the visitors with a mammoth 198-run partnership. While Root returned unbeaten on 154 off 295 balls, Anderson was dismissed for 81 off 130 balls - his solitary 50-plus score in First-Class cricket to date.