West Indies vs Australia, 2nd Test: Can hosts bounce back?

West Indies and Australia are set to clash in the second Test of the three-match Frank Worrell Trophy at the National Cricket Stadium, St George's. The series opener saw Australia win by a decent margin of 159 runs, with Travis Head scoring half-centuries in both innings. The Windies, who could have sealed the opener, are vying for a fitting comeback. Here's the preview.

Viewing options Pitch report and other details St George's in Grenada is known to be a pace-friendly venue in the first couple of days. While the ball seams, batters are also able to play on the up. As per Cricbuzz, the average first and second innings scores at this venue are 278 and 365, respectively. Meanwhile, the match is scheduled to start at 7:30pm IST on July 3. Its live streaming is available on the FanCode app and website.

H2h record A look at head-to-head record The two teams have played 121 Test matches, with Australia winning 64 and losing 33. Notably, 25 matches have been drawn. Their most recent series, which was held in 2023-24, ended in a 1-1 draw. WI won the Brisbane game in that series. They have not won any other Test against Australia since 2004. As per ESPNcricinfo, the Windies have played 51 Tests against Australia on home soil. The Aussies have the upper hand, winning 22 (D15 L14).

Combination Any changes in combinations? For Australia, star batter Steve Smith is set to return. He earlier rejoined the Austraian squad after missing the series opener. The 36-year-old, who dislocated his finger, will likely play, as per coach Andrew McDonald. Smith is expected to replace one of Australia's top-four batters. Besides, it will be interesting to see if the Windies make changes after a solitary game.

Match How the series opener panned out Batting first in Bridgetown, Australia scored 180, riding on Head's 59. Jayden Seales and Shamar Joseph shared nine wickets. WI responded with 190 as Roston Chase and Shai Hope played pivotal knocks. Mitchell Starc claimed a three-fer. Australia were 65/4 in the 3rd innings before posting 310. Head, Beau Webster and Alex Carey hit fifties. Meanwhile, Joseph took a fifer for WI. Chasing a target of 301, Australia bowled the Windies out. Josh Hazlewood picked up five wickets.