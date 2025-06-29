How Rishabh Pant punished himself following poor performance against Australia

Rishabh Pant is in the news again after his stellar twin centuries in the Headingley Test against England . The 27-year-old became only the second wicketkeeper to score centuries in both innings of a Test match. However, things were different just a few months ago during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, where Pant had an unusually poor performance that left him deeply disappointed and self-critical.

Performance review Pant's performance during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy During the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Pant scored just 255 runs in five Tests at an average of 28.33. His aggressive batting style also saw him hitting only six sixes throughout the series, which India lost 1-3. This performance left him disappointed and self-critical, especially after his first-innings dismissal in the Melbourne Test where he attempted a falling ramp shot. Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar criticized this move, calling it "stupid."

Self-imposed exile How Pant punished himself In the wake of the criticism, Pant took some drastic steps to punish himself. He uninstalled WhatsApp in March 2025 and switched off his phone, only turning it on when he needed to contact someone. This was not the first time Pant had punished himself; India's former strength and conditioning coach Sohum Desai revealed that he had put himself through a punishing routine even while sitting out during the ICC Men's Champions Trophy.

Training regimen Desai on Pant's dedication to fitness Desai revealed Pant was dedicated to his fitness, even when he wasn't playing. He "He did the most intense sessions day in and day out. He dragged me into the gym whenever he was free," he told Times of India. Desai also noted that despite scoring two centuries and keeping wickets for long periods in the Headingley Test, Pant remained agile and energetic due to his strong foundation.