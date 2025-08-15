West Bengal: Bus collides with truck; 10 dead, 35 injured
What's the story
A tragic accident occurred on Friday morning when a bus carrying pilgrims from Bihar collided with a parked truck on National Highway-19 in East Burdwan, West Bengal. The incident left at least 10 people dead and 35 others injured. The victims were returning from Gangasagar in the South 24 Parganas district to their hometown, Motihari, in the East Champaran district of Bihar.
Crash analysis
Driver may have dozed off
The accident took place in the Nala Ferry Ghat area of NH-19. Initial police reports suggest that the driver may have dozed off, leading to the bus veering out of control and hitting a parked truck. Eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud noise and rushed to help the victims before police arrived for rescue operations.
Medical response
Injured sent to hospital
The injured, including six children, were rushed to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital for treatment. An official confirmed that there were 45 people on board the luxury bus and said efforts are on to contact their families. The pilgrims had started their journey from Motihari on August 8, visiting Deoghar before heading to Gangasagar.