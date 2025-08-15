West Bengal: Bus collides with truck; 10 dead, 35 injured

The accident took place in the Nala Ferry Ghat area of NH-19. Initial police reports suggest that the driver may have dozed off, leading to the bus veering out of control and hitting a parked truck. Eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud noise and rushed to help the victims before police arrived for rescue operations.

Medical response

Injured sent to hospital

The injured, including six children, were rushed to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital for treatment. An official confirmed that there were 45 people on board the luxury bus and said efforts are on to contact their families. The pilgrims had started their journey from Motihari on August 8, visiting Deoghar before heading to Gangasagar.