NewsBytes Explainer: What is Mission Sudarshan Chakra, India's air defense system
On Independence Day 2025, PM Modi introduced Mission Sudarshan Chakra—a big push to build India's own air defense system by 2035.
He stressed how important it is for India to rely on its own tech to keep the country safe from aerial threats and protect everyone at home.
The mission focuses on self-reliance and innovation in Indian defense
Named after Lord Krishna's legendary weapon, the mission highlights self-reliance and innovation in Indian defense.
The article pointed out how systems like Akashteer helped India stop missile and drone attacks during the May 2025 clash with Pakistan, showing that local tech can really make a difference.
The government says it's committed to expanding, strengthening, and modernizing these defenses for the future.