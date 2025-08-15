'Fame doesn't mean special treatment': SC on Darshan Thoogudeepa's bail

Everyone is equal before the law: SC

Darshan is accused of planning the murder and trying to cover it up by deleting CCTV footage.

He got bail using misleading medical claims, even though he seemed healthy at public events.

The Supreme Court stressed that celebrities should be held to higher standards, warning that letting them off easy could hurt people's trust in the justice system.

Their message: everyone is equal before the law—no exceptions for fame or influence.