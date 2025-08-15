'Yahan swadeshi maal bikta hai': Modi's Red Fort speech
On India's 78th Independence Day (August 15, 2025), Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on shopkeepers to proudly put up signs saying "Yahan Swadeshi maal bikta hai" ("Indigenous products are sold here").
He emphasized, "We should be proud of swadeshi, we should adopt swadeshi not due to compulsion, but as our strength," encouraging everyone to choose Indian-made goods as a way to build a stronger, self-reliant country.
PM's speech on India becoming independent and future-ready
Modi's Red Fort speech focused on making India more independent and future-ready.
Alongside the swadeshi push, he announced big moves like rolling out India's first homegrown semiconductor chip by the end of this year and scaling nuclear energy capacity tenfold by 2047—both aiming to boost tech and clean energy sectors for young Indians.
Buying Indian as patriotic and practical
He also launched the ₹1 lakh crore Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, targeting jobs for over 3.5 crore youth.
By urging people to support local businesses and products, Modi framed buying Indian as both patriotic and practical—helping domestic industries grow while reducing reliance on imports.