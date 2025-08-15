'Yahan swadeshi maal bikta hai': Modi's Red Fort speech India Aug 15, 2025

On India's 78th Independence Day (August 15, 2025), Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on shopkeepers to proudly put up signs saying "Yahan Swadeshi maal bikta hai" ("Indigenous products are sold here").

He emphasized, "We should be proud of swadeshi, we should adopt swadeshi not due to compulsion, but as our strength," encouraging everyone to choose Indian-made goods as a way to build a stronger, self-reliant country.