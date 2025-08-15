How to adopt an indie dog for free in Hyderabad India Aug 15, 2025

Hyderabad is rolling out an Indie dog adoption drive to help with the city's stray dog problem.

The GHMC is offering healthy, vaccinated, and dewormed Indie puppies for free, hoping more people will open their homes—and hearts—to these pups.

Officials say this move isn't just about numbers; it's about giving these dogs a shot at a better life while making city streets safer.