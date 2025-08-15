How to adopt an indie dog for free in Hyderabad
Hyderabad is rolling out an Indie dog adoption drive to help with the city's stray dog problem.
The GHMC is offering healthy, vaccinated, and dewormed Indie puppies for free, hoping more people will open their homes—and hearts—to these pups.
Officials say this move isn't just about numbers; it's about giving these dogs a shot at a better life while making city streets safer.
Why indie dogs?
Indie dogs are playful, loyal, and super easy to care for—perfect companions for families and individuals.
This initiative comes as Hyderabad faces growing concerns over stray attacks and rabies cases.
While courts debate how best to manage strays (with the Supreme Court still deciding on recent relocation orders), GHMC's approach encourages everyone to be part of the solution in a caring way.