Work hard, make sacrifices to keep India's freedom strong: Bhagwat

Bhagwat described real independence as running the country based on our own identity—combining 'self' and 'system.' He said India has a responsibility to share its spiritual values with the world, especially now when global conflicts and environmental issues are on the rise.

An India that leads with peace and happiness

He called on every Indian to take ownership of protecting freedom, saying it's about collective effort and dedication.

As he put it, we need to work hard, make sacrifices, and keep our independence alive.

His vision? An India that leads with peace, happiness, and respect for everyone.