Work hard, make sacrifices to keep India's freedom strong: Bhagwat
On India's 79th Independence Day in 2025, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat urged everyone to work hard and make sacrifices to keep the country's freedom strong.
Speaking in Bhubaneswar, he encouraged people to look up to their ancestors who fought for independence and shared his hope for India to guide the world through tough times.
India must share its spiritual values: RSS chief
Bhagwat described real independence as running the country based on our own identity—combining 'self' and 'system.'
He said India has a responsibility to share its spiritual values with the world, especially now when global conflicts and environmental issues are on the rise.
An India that leads with peace and happiness
He called on every Indian to take ownership of protecting freedom, saying it's about collective effort and dedication.
As he put it, we need to work hard, make sacrifices, and keep our independence alive.
His vision? An India that leads with peace, happiness, and respect for everyone.