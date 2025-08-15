J&K cloudburst death toll crosses 60; 100s still missing 

The death toll from the catastrophic cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir 's Kishtwar has jumped to 65. The disaster struck on the Machail Mata Yatra route to the Himalayan shrine of Mata Chandi on Thursday. Flash floods have left many feared buried under debris, with rescue operations underway for the second day. So far, 167 people have been rescued in injured condition, with 38 reported to be serious.

Yatra impact Nearly 1,200 people present at site The annual Machail Mata Yatra had attracted a large number of devotees to Chositi. BJP leader Suni Sharma said nearly 1,200 people were present at the site when the disaster struck. The flash floods have damaged makeshift camps and shops set up for the yatra, along with 16 residential houses, three temples, and a bridge.

Celebration cancelation I-Day celebrations canceled in Kishtwar In light of the disaster, Kishtwar's district administration had canceled Independence Day celebrations. On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha following the cloudburst in the Kishtwar area. PM Modi assessed the situation and promised all possible assistance, according to authorities quoted by news agency PTI.

Rescue operations NDRF teams deployed to cloudburst-hit village National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed to the cloudburst-hit village. The Army and Rashtriya Rifles troops have also joined the rescue operation. However, adverse weather conditions are hampering efforts, with helicopters grounded due to poor visibility. Earthmovers are being used to clear boulders and trees that have buried the village.