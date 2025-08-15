J&K cloudburst death toll crosses 60; 100s still missing
What's the story
The death toll from the catastrophic cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar has jumped to 65. The disaster struck on the Machail Mata Yatra route to the Himalayan shrine of Mata Chandi on Thursday. Flash floods have left many feared buried under debris, with rescue operations underway for the second day. So far, 167 people have been rescued in injured condition, with 38 reported to be serious.
Yatra impact
Nearly 1,200 people present at site
The annual Machail Mata Yatra had attracted a large number of devotees to Chositi. BJP leader Suni Sharma said nearly 1,200 people were present at the site when the disaster struck. The flash floods have damaged makeshift camps and shops set up for the yatra, along with 16 residential houses, three temples, and a bridge.
Celebration cancelation
I-Day celebrations canceled in Kishtwar
In light of the disaster, Kishtwar's district administration had canceled Independence Day celebrations. On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha following the cloudburst in the Kishtwar area. PM Modi assessed the situation and promised all possible assistance, according to authorities quoted by news agency PTI.
Rescue operations
NDRF teams deployed to cloudburst-hit village
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed to the cloudburst-hit village. The Army and Rashtriya Rifles troops have also joined the rescue operation. However, adverse weather conditions are hampering efforts, with helicopters grounded due to poor visibility. Earthmovers are being used to clear boulders and trees that have buried the village.
Emergency response
Police on high alert
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have put the entire region on high alert in light of the disaster. Control rooms and help desks have been activated across the district to assist citizens and pilgrims. The Machail Mata temple yatra remains suspended for a second day as rescue operations continue amid adverse weather conditions.