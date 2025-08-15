Farmers, yoga volunteers honored at Red Fort on Independence Day
On August 15, India's 79th Independence Day, the Red Fort celebration put the focus on 100 farmers and 100 yoga volunteers.
Farmers were honored for growing medicinal plants sustainably, while yoga volunteers were recognized for spreading wellness through the International Day of Yoga.
Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav called farmers the "backbone of the nation" and praised yoga experts for guiding the nation toward health, harmony, and inner strength.
Honoring everyday heroes
This year's event brought together about 5,000 special guests from all walks of life—like Anganwadi workers, Lakhpati Didis, village leaders, and athletes—showing off India's diversity.
Honoring these everyday heroes highlighted how sustainability and traditional wellness are becoming important aspects of India's future.
It was a reminder that shaping the country isn't just about big names—it's about people making a real difference in their communities.