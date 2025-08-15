Modi's I-Day speech: ₹1 lakh crore job scheme
On August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked India's 79th Independence Day with a speech from the Red Fort.
He talked about making India more self-reliant ("Atmanirbhar Bharat"), supporting young people and women, and keeping the country secure.
Highlights included a new ₹1 lakh crore job scheme for first-time youth job seekers, Operation Sindoor's defense success, and big plans for tech—like Indian-made semiconductors and a future space station.
GST, national security, and more in Modi's speech
If you're thinking about jobs or tech in India's future, this speech was packed with promises: easier GST rules by Diwali, more support for startups, and investments in cutting-edge sectors.
Modi also put national security front and center—mentioning new missile systems and efforts to stop illegal infiltration.
For young Indians especially, these moves could mean more opportunities (and maybe fewer headaches) as the country aims for growth by 2047.