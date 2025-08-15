Modi's I-Day speech: ₹1 lakh crore job scheme

GST, national security, and more in Modi's speech

If you're thinking about jobs or tech in India's future, this speech was packed with promises: easier GST rules by Diwali, more support for startups, and investments in cutting-edge sectors.

Modi also put national security front and center—mentioning new missile systems and efforts to stop illegal infiltration.

For young Indians especially, these moves could mean more opportunities (and maybe fewer headaches) as the country aims for growth by 2047.