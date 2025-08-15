I-Day: Red Fort turns 'mini India' as PM addresses people
On August 15, 2025, the Red Fort turned into a "mini India" as Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed people from all walks of life on the country's 79th Independence Day.
The crowd wasn't just officials—it included panchayat leaders who improved sanitation and infrastructure, women from the 'Drone-Didi' program, self-help group members earning over ₹1 lakh a year, and Kho Kho players celebrating India's World Cup win.
From bonded laborers to top students
From rehabilitated bonded laborers and sanitation workers to top students and senior officials, the event was about real people shaping modern India.
PM Modi highlighted how technology brought everyone together at this historic spot.
The message was clear: India's progress comes from its diversity and unity—something that felt especially real seeing so many different faces sharing one stage.