Vijayan urges people to stick to constitutional values on I-Day
At Kerala's 79th Independence Day celebration in Thiruvananthapuram, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reminded everyone that while technology is advancing fast, we shouldn't lose sight of the struggles faced by marginalized communities.
He also called for protecting national unity and sovereignty in the face of outside pressures and internal divisions.
Progress toward knowledge-driven society
Vijayan encouraged people to stick to India's constitutional values like democracy and secularism, warning against groups trying to divide society by religion or caste.
He highlighted Kerala's progress toward a knowledge-driven society but stressed that fighting poverty and discrimination must remain a top priority—no matter how much tech evolves.