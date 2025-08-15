India to launch 1st homegrown semiconductor chip in 2025

PM Modi announces employment scheme

These steps aim to cut reliance on imports, create more high-tech jobs, and strengthen India's energy and defense independence.

There's also a major employment scheme with ₹1 lakh crore set aside to help three crore young people find work, plus new GST reforms meant to ease taxes for consumers and small businesses.

If you're thinking about your future in tech or looking for job opportunities, these changes could open up some exciting paths ahead.