India to launch 1st homegrown semiconductor chip in 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just announced a big plan to make India a developed nation by 2047.
This year, India will launch its first homegrown semiconductor chip.
He also shared moves to boost nuclear power and develop Indian-made jet engines for fighter jets.
PM Modi announces employment scheme
These steps aim to cut reliance on imports, create more high-tech jobs, and strengthen India's energy and defense independence.
There's also a major employment scheme with ₹1 lakh crore set aside to help three crore young people find work, plus new GST reforms meant to ease taxes for consumers and small businesses.
If you're thinking about your future in tech or looking for job opportunities, these changes could open up some exciting paths ahead.