Why Modi's Independence Day speech on fertilizers is significant
During his Independence Day address, PM Modi highlighted the need for India to cut back on imported fertilizers and focus on homegrown solutions.
He encouraged farmers to use fertilizers carefully for better soil health, and called on young people and industry leaders to drive innovation and boost domestic production.
Government subsidies are helping keep essentials like urea and DAP affordable for farmers.
Urea, DAP imports fall
India's fertilizer imports have dropped again this year—urea imports fell from 70.42 lakh tons last year to 56.47 lakh tons in 2024-25, while DAP imports also saw a dip.
The government's Nutrient Based Subsidy policy keeps prices stable by offering fixed support based on nutrient content.
This year, fertilizer subsidies hit a massive ₹1.77 lakh crore, showing a strong push to support Indian farmers and make the country more self-reliant in agriculture.