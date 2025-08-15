PM Modi hails Operation Sindoor in I-Day speech
During his Independence Day speech today, Prime Minister Modi applauded the Indian Armed Forces for pulling off Operation Sindoor—a bold move against cross-border terrorism.
The operation, carried out from May 7 to 10 this year, saw precision strikes by all three branches of the armed forces on terrorist bases, including Jaish-e-Mohammed's main headquarters in Bahawalpur, Pakistan, as well as other military installations.
Operation Sindoor was India's answer to Pahalgam attack
Operation Sindoor was India's direct answer to the tragic Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives.
Modi made it clear that countries supporting terrorism would face serious consequences.
The strikes targeted both terrorist and military sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
He also called out recent nuclear threats from Pakistani leaders, saying such threats will no longer be tolerated, and stressed that India's forces have full freedom to respond and keep the country safe.