PM Modi hails Operation Sindoor in I-Day speech

Operation Sindoor was India's answer to Pahalgam attack

Operation Sindoor was India's direct answer to the tragic Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives.

Modi made it clear that countries supporting terrorism would face serious consequences.

The strikes targeted both terrorist and military sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

He also called out recent nuclear threats from Pakistani leaders, saying such threats will no longer be tolerated, and stressed that India's forces have full freedom to respond and keep the country safe.