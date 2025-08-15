I-Day parade in Bengaluru: Weather cool, dry; no rain India Aug 15, 2025

Bengaluru woke up to cool, comfy weather on August 15, 2025—think 20-25°C and mostly dry skies, despite forecasts of light rain in some areas.

This meant Independence Day events went off without a hitch: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah raised the flag at Manekshaw Parade Ground, and thousands joined in community celebrations across the city.