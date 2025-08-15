Next Article
I-Day parade in Bengaluru: Weather cool, dry; no rain
Bengaluru woke up to cool, comfy weather on August 15, 2025—think 20-25°C and mostly dry skies, despite forecasts of light rain in some areas.
This meant Independence Day events went off without a hitch: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah raised the flag at Manekshaw Parade Ground, and thousands joined in community celebrations across the city.
Siddaramaiah led the celebrations at Manekshaw Parade Ground
After heavy rains earlier this month, everyone got a break with perfect parade weather.
Over 1,150 students performed in a grand cultural showcase honoring Karnataka's heritage.
Security was tight but smooth—2,000 police officers and lots of CCTV made sure everyone could just focus on enjoying the day.