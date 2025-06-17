Rishabh Pant owns two Test centuries in England: Key stats
What's the story
Rishabh Pant, arguably the most explosive player in the Indian cricket team, is expected to play a pivotal role in the upcoming five-Test series against England, starting June 20.
His ability to change the course of a match with his aggressive strokeplay was first witnessed during his Test debut in England seven years ago.
He scored an impressive 114 runs in the final game of the 2018 series, showcasing his potential.
Here we decode his Test numbers on England soil.
Aggressive approach
Pant's debut in 2018 England Test series
Pant's aggressive batting style has been a highlight of his career.
The 2018 Trent Bridge Test marked his Test debut and Pant announced his arrival with a second-ball six off Adil Rashid.
Pant batted six times in that series and managed 162 runs at 27. This includes a magnificent 46-ball 114 in the fourth innings of the final Test at The Oval.
India, however, lost that series 1-4.
Information
Only keeper with this feat
As per ESPNcricinfo, Pant's 114 in the aforementioned Oval Test is the highest fourth-innings Test score by a designated wicketkeeper-batter on England soil. No other overseas keeper even has a century in this regard. Alan Knott and Matt Prior are the English keepers with hundreds in this regard.
Poor returns
How did Pant fare in the 2021 series?
Pant looked like a shadow of himself in the four matches that were played in the 2021 Test series in England.
He managed 146 runs across seven innings, averaging a paltry 20.85.
Pant, however, played a part in India's 157-run triumph at The Oval, scoring a gritty 50 off 106 deliveries.
The southpaw recorded scores worth 4 and 41 in the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton prior to this series.
Knocks
Stunning knocks in the rescheduled Test
The fifth and final Test of the 2021 series was postponed to 2022 due to COVID-19 issues.
Pant smacked a sensational 111-ball 146 on Day 1 of the rescheduled Test at Edgbaston.
He racked up 20 fours and four sixes in his Test-cum-T20 innings.
The southpaw also slammed the fastest ton by an Indian wicket-keeper in the longest format, having taken just 89 balls.
Pant scored an 86-ball 57 in his second outing though India lost that high-scoring encounter.
Feats
Pant shattered these records at Edgbaston
As per Cricbuzz, Pant became the first Indian keeper to score a ton and a half-century in an overseas Test.
He also became the first Indian wicket-keeper to score over 200 runs (146 & 57) in a Test outside India.
Overall, Pant aggregated the third-most runs by an Indian wicket-keeper in a Test (203).
No other overseas wicket-keeper has scored more than one Test hundred on England soil to date.
Stats
His overall Test stats in England
Pant overall Test record against the Brits is pretty impressive. He has bashed 781 runs across 12 Tests while averaging a brilliant 39.05.
These numbers go further up at home, where he averages a superb 54 and has belted 270 runs (one hundred, two fifties).
However, his numbers have plunged in England. Pant has 556 runs at 32.70 with two hundreds and as many fifties.
This includes his numbers from the 2021 WTC final vs NZ.
Information
Pant closing in on 3,000 Test runs
Overall, Pant has scored 2,948 runs from 43 Tests at an average of 42.11. Besides six tons, he has mustered 15 half-centuries. Notably, Pant will have the additional responsibility of a vice-captain in the upcoming series.
Comeback
Pant struggled in Australia but showed signs of comeback
Despite his stellar past performances, Pant has struggled with his batting in the last six months.
He managed just one fifty during India's 1-3 series loss in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar series in Australia and faced criticism for his shot selection.
While his bat was mostly quiet in this year's Indian Premier League as well, he made a strong comeback with an unbeaten 118 in Lucknow Super Giants's final game, indicating that his rhythm was back.