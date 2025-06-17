What's the story

Rishabh Pant, arguably the most explosive player in the Indian cricket team, is expected to play a pivotal role in the upcoming five-Test series against England, starting June 20.

His ability to change the course of a match with his aggressive strokeplay was first witnessed during his Test debut in England seven years ago.

He scored an impressive 114 runs in the final game of the 2018 series, showcasing his potential.

Here we decode his Test numbers on England soil.