Sean Abbott replaces injured Brendan Doggett for WI Test series
Fast-bowling all-rounder Sean Abbott has been included in Australia's squad for the upcoming three-match Test series against West Indies.
The decision comes after Brendan Doggett, who was initially part of the squad, suffered a minor hip injury and is now heading back home.
Abbott, 33, has previously represented Australia in 28 ODIs and 20 T20Is. He is yet to make his Test debut.
Abbott's last red-ball appearance
As per ESPNcricinfo, Abbott was part of the Australian squad that visited Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series earlier this year.
His last appearance in a red-ball match was in March 2025, when he played for New South Wales against Tasmania in Hobart.
In that game, Abbott took six wickets for 99 runs and contributed with the bat by scoring 30 and 28 runs respectively.
A look at his red-ball stats
Although Abbott hasn't played Test cricket, he has plenty of experience with the red ball. In 88 First-Class games, he owns 267 wickets with 9 fifers to his name. Abbott has also scored 2,857 runs at 24.62 with the bat.
Schedule of Test series
West Indies are set to host Australia for three Tests, with Kensington Oval hosting the opener, starting June 25.
The National Cricket Stadium in St Georges (July 3-7) and Sabina Park in Kingston (July 12-16) will host the next two games.
Notably, Australia will be looking to redeem themselves after their recent defeat to South Africa in the 2025 ICC World Test Championship final at Lord's on June 14.
Australia's squad for the series
Australia's Test squad: Pat Cummins (Captain), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, and Beau Webster.