Fast-bowling all-rounder Sean Abbott has been included in Australia's squad for the upcoming three-match Test series against West Indies.

The decision comes after Brendan Doggett, who was initially part of the squad, suffered a minor hip injury and is now heading back home.

Abbott, 33, has previously represented Australia in 28 ODIs and 20 T20Is. He is yet to make his Test debut.

