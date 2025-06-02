3rd ODI: West Indies to fight for pride against England
What's the story
England and West Indies are set to lock horns in the 3rd and final ODI of the series on June 3.
The match will be played at Kennington Oval in London.
England lead the series 2-0 after a thrilling three-wicket victory in the 2nd ODI, thanks to Joe Root's stunning 139-ball 166*.
Meanwhile, the Windies would now fight for pride.
Match details
Pitch report, conditions, and streaming details
The pitch at the Kennington Oval is usually ideal for batting due to its flat surface.
According to AccuWeather, London will witness a cloudy day on June 3. The maximum temperature could go up to 19 degrees Celsius while the minimum is expected to be around 10 degrees Celsius.
There is a 62% chance of rain during the match.
Meanwhile, the match can be streamed live on SonyLIV and FanCode (5:30pm IST).
H2h record
A look at head-to-head record
As per ESPNcricinfo, England and West Indies have met each other on 110 occasions in ODI cricket.
England have pocketed 56 wins compared to West Indies' 48. As many as six games have had no results.
In England, the teams have met 42 times. The hosts have won 25 matches to WI's 15. Notably, two matches were abandoned.
England
England could rotate their players
England's batting line-up is packed with aggressive players who revolve around Root.
The new regime has seen the inclusion of promising talents like Jacob Bethell and Jamie Smith, among others.
With one match left, England may look to rotate the players.
Probable XI: Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Joe Root, Harry Brook (captain), Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Luke Wood, Adil Rashid, and Saqib Mahmood.
Windies
What about the Windies?
On the other hand, the Indies also have a balanced squad with a strong top order. Although Keacy Carty slammed a solid ton, they lost the 2nd ODI.
Probable XI for 3rd ODI: Brandon King, Jewel Andrew, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (captain and wicket-keeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, and Jayden Seales.
