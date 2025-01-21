What's the story

Harry Brook, the latest sensation in English cricket, has been named the new white-ball vice-captain for England.

The announcement comes just a day ahead of their highly-anticipated series against India.

Since his T20I debut in 2022, the 25-year-old has become an integral part of England's squad.

He will now be working under Jos Buttler's captaincy in the upcoming matches ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy.