India vs England: Visitors name Harry Brook as white-ball vice-captain
What's the story
Harry Brook, the latest sensation in English cricket, has been named the new white-ball vice-captain for England.
The announcement comes just a day ahead of their highly-anticipated series against India.
Since his T20I debut in 2022, the 25-year-old has become an integral part of England's squad.
He will now be working under Jos Buttler's captaincy in the upcoming matches ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy.
Career highlights
A look at Brook's stats for England
Brook has been phenomenal in all formats of the game.
He has scored 707 runs in 39 T20Is at an average of 30.73 (50s: 3). His strike rate is 146.07.
In ODIs, he owns 719 runs at 39.94. He has slammed one century and five fifties.
His Test cricket record is also phenomenal with 2,281 runs in just 24 matches at 58.48. He has slammed 8 tons and 10 half-centuries.
Upcoming series
England's upcoming cricket series and Brook's role
England will start their five-match T20I series against India on January 22 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
They will play a three-match ODI series after that, which will be the last white-ball assignment for both sides ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy in February.
Brook's elevation to vice-captaincy speaks volumes about his growing stature in the team and the ECB's faith in his leadership abilities.
Career trajectory
Brook's career milestones and future expectations
Brook's promotion to vice-captaincy is yet another feather in the cap of his flourishing career.
Despite a mediocre ODI World Cup where he managed just 169 runs from six innings, he returned to form as the highest run-scorer of the five-match ODI series against Australia in September 2024 with 312 runs from five innings.
As vice-captain, Brook will be key for England in the T20I and ODI series against India and the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.