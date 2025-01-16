India A to play three four-day games against England Lions
What's the story
India A will take on England Lions in three four-day matches, giving players a chance to display their talent or find form ahead of India's tour of England.
The matches will be played between the end of Indian Premier League (IPL) on May 25 and the start of the Test series on June 20.
The announcement comes after a tough season for Indian cricket, with heavy defeats at home and abroad.
Season review
India's cricket season marked by significant losses
The 2024/25 season ended India's unbeaten Test series streak at home with a 3-0 whitewash against New Zealand.
They then suffered a 3-1 series defeat Down Under, losing their first Border-Gavaskar Trophy in a decade.
India also missed out on the ICC World Test Championship final for the first time.
These setbacks have emphasized the need for players to gain more experience in multi-day cricket outside of Tests.
Captain's challenge
A look at Rohit Sharma's performance
The disappointing performance in Australia saw captain Rohit Sharma opting out of the Sydney Test.
However, despite this decision, Sharma has confirmed that he is not retiring and will continue his cricketing journey.
His future role in the squad and potential captaincy remain topics of discussion following these developments.
Performance pressure
Will Kohli feature in Ranji Trophy?
Pressure is also building on Indian batter Virat Kohli, who has averaged 30.72 and scored just three centuries since 2020.
His form was questioned after his recurring dismissals outside the off-stump in Australia.
Before entering the ODI team for the England series, both veterans like Kohli and youngsters have just one Ranji Trophy game to prove their mettle.
Anticipated opposition
BCCI's confidence in ECB for upcoming matches
The English County Championships will take a break to accommodate the T20 Blast, coinciding with the window between the IPL and Tests in England.
Despite potential concerns about the quality of opposition India A would face, the BCCI is confident of ECB providing a strong competition.
This confidence stems from Lions's previous tours alongside Test tours of India in 2023/24, where they faced formidable opponents.