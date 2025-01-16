What's the story

World No. 1 men's singles tennis ace, Jannik Sinner, has made it to the third round of the Australian Open, despite dropping a set for the first time since October.

The defending champion showed his grit with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-3 win over Tristan Schoolkate in the second round on Thursday.

However, Sinner saw his remarkable streak of winning consecutive sets at tour-level matches come to an end at 29.