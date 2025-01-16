Australian Open 2025, Jannik Sinner overcomes Tristan Schoolkate: Key stats
What's the story
World No. 1 men's singles tennis ace, Jannik Sinner, has made it to the third round of the Australian Open, despite dropping a set for the first time since October.
The defending champion showed his grit with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-3 win over Tristan Schoolkate in the second round on Thursday.
However, Sinner saw his remarkable streak of winning consecutive sets at tour-level matches come to an end at 29.
Information
63-18 win-loss record at Grand Slams for Sinner
Sinner has raced to a 63-18 win-loss record at Grand Slams. On the other hand, his win-loss record at the Australian Open reads as 17-4. Notably, Sinner enjoyed a 23-2 win-loss record at Slams last year.
Information
Here are the match stats
Sinner doled out 14 aces compared to his opponent's 13. Both players were guilty of committing double faults. Schoolkate (10) edged past Sinner (5) in this regard. Sinner converted 5/13 break points. He owned 76% win on the 1st serve and 67% win on the 2nd.
Words
'I felt like he was serving very well'
After the match, Sinner said it was tough to face Schoolkate.
"It's always tough to play against a player I don't know very well," Sinner said.
"I felt like he was serving very well. He was playing much better in the beginning than I was. Obviously with the crowd, it was an amazing atmosphere. It's a very special place, especially for Australians to play here with the home crowd, but I have to be very happy still with my performance."
Do you know?
Nine consecutive wins at the Australian Open
As per Opta, Sinner is the youngest player to register nine consecutive wins at the Australian Open in men's singles since Novak Djokovic between 2008 and 2009.