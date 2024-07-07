Sinner beat Ben Shelton in straight sets (Photo credit: X/@Wimbledon)

Jannik Sinner beats Ben Shelton, reaches Wimbledon 2024 quarter-finals: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 10:58 pm Jul 07, 202410:58 pm

What's the story Men's singles top seed Jannik Sinner has progressed to the quarter-finals of the 2024 Wimbledon. Sinner beat Ben Shelton in straight sets on Sunday. He won the match 6-2, 6-4, 7-6. It was a strong performance from the Italian, who saw Shelton show fight in the 3rd set. However, Sinner kept calm and made sure the job was done.

Numbers

16-1 record for Sinner at Slams in 2024

Sinner has reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon for the third season running. He was a semi-finalist here in 2023. Overall, this is now his eighth quarter-final across Grand Slams. Sinner, who won the 2024 Australian Open, has raced to a 54-17 win-loss record at Grand Slams. At Wimbledon, his tally reads 13-5. He is 16-1 in 2024. He lost in the French Open semis.

Opta stats

Sinner joins these legends

Sinner is the fifth U23 player in the past four decades to reach three consecutive men's singles quarter-finals at Wimbledon along with Boris Becker (1988-90), Pete Sampras (1992-94), Andy Roddick (2003-05) and Rafael Nadal (2006-08). Sinner is the 4th player to win 42-plus of their opening 45 ATP matches of the season, alongside Roger Federer (2005-06), Novak Djokovic (2011, 15-16) and Nadal (2013, 18).

Information

Here are the match stats

Shelton doled out 15 aces compared to Sinner's seven. However, the former committed four double faults. Sinner claimed a 76% win on the first serve and a 67% win on the second. He converted 4/6 break points.

Sinner

42-3 win-loss record for Sinner in 2024 (ATP Tour)

The 22-year-old Sinner is the first Italian (male) in history to make the QFs at Wimbledon three times. He is 42-3 in terms of win-loss record on the ATP Tour this season. In terms of the head-to-head record, Sinner is 3-1 up against Shelton. He wull face fifth seed Daniil Medvedev or 10th seed Grigor Dimitrov in the quarter-finals.