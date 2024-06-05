Next Article

2024 French Open: Mirra Andreeva reaches semis, smashes these records

Jun 06, 2024

What's the story Teenager Mirra Andreeva stunned women's singles world number two Aryna Sabalenka in the quarter-finals of the 2024 French Open on Wednesday. Sabalenka won a tight first set (7-6). Andreeva maintained her composure and built upon the fine display to claim the next two sets 6-4 respectively. Notably, Sabalenka became the youngest Grand Slam semi-finalist in nearly three decades. Here are the details.

Records

Andreeva follows Martina Hingis' footsteps

As per Opta, at 17 years and 37 days, Andreeva is the youngest women's singles Grand Slam semi-finalist since Martina Hingis in 1997 at the US Open. She is also the youngest at the French Open since Hingis in 1997. Andreeva is the youngest to defeat a top-2 opponent in women's singles Grand Slam since Jelena Dokic against Hingis at Wimbledon 1999.

Information

Another milestone for Andreeva

Andreeva is now the youngest player to defeat a top-two opponent at Roland Garros since Monica Seles in 1990 against Steffi Graf.

Sabalenka

70-23 win-loss record at Grand Slams

Sabalenka, whose best run at Roland Garros was a semi-final berth in 2023, suffered her seventh defeat in Paris. She owns a 16-7 win-loss record. This is the third Slam event where Sabalenka owns 15-plus wins (also Australian Open and US Open). Across Grand Slams, Sabalenka now owns a 70-23 win-loss record. The two-time Australian Open champion is 11-1 this year at Slam events.

Information

Here are the match stats

Andreeva doled out four aces to Sabalenka's three. She also committed more double faults 7-6. Andreeeva clocked 59% win on the first serve and a 54% win on the second. She converted 8/14 break points.

Feats

More feats attained by Andreeva

Andreeva is through to the semis in just her fifth Grand Slam main-draw appearance. As per WTA, she is the third player to reach her first tour-level semifinal at Roland Garros after Argentinians Clarisa Fernandez (2002) and Nadia Podoroska (2020) during the Open Era. She is the first player to do this at any GS since Emma Raducanu at the 2021 US Open.

Information

3rd Top-10 win in Andreeva's career

Andreeva has now beaten three Top 10 players in her career. Notably, all of these wins have come this year. She also beat Ons Jabeur en route to the fourth round of the Australian Open and Marketa Vondrousova in Madrid.