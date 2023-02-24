Sports

Aryna Sabalenka faces maiden defeat in 2023: Decoding her stats

Aryna Sabalenka faces maiden defeat in 2023: Decoding her stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 24, 2023, 04:01 pm 2 min read

After winning 13 successive matches across competitions, Sabalenka suffered a stunning three-set defeat against Barbora Krejcikova

Australian Open 2023 winner Aryna Sabalenka faced her maiden defeat in women's singles this year. After winning 13 successive matches across competitions, Sabalenka suffered a stunning three-set defeat against Barbora Krejcikova in the quarter-finals of the Dubai Tennis Championships. Sabalenka lost the contest 6-0, 6-7, 1-6. Krejcikova has now set up a semi-final clash versus Jessica Pegula. Here are further details.

Sabalenka had won 13 matches in a row

Sabalenka started 2023 with the Adelaide International 1 honor, winning four successive matches. She beat Linda Noskova in the summit clash. Sabalenka turned her attention toward the Australian Open and ended up sealing her maiden Grand Slam crown (7 wins). She came from behind to overcome Elena Rybakina in the final. In the ongoing Dubai tourney, she won two matches before exiting.

Maiden loss for Sabalenka versus Krejcikova

Sabalenka suffered a maiden loss against Krejcikova in their career H2H meetings. Earlier, Sabalenka had beaten Krejcikova in the 2020 Linz semi-finals and the 2021 US Open quarter-finals. Sabalenka served 10 aces compared to Krejcikova's three. Both players committed five double faults each. Krejcikova had an 88% win on the first serve and a 40% win on the second. She converted 3/6 break points.

12-time WTA singles titlist

By winning the Adelaide International 1, Sabalenka claimed her 11th career singles title and her first in 2023. She soon made it 12 titles by winning the AO in Melbourne. Her honors include (2023 - Adelaide 1, Australian Open; 2021 - Abu Dhabi, Madrid; 2020 - Doha, Ostrava, Linz; 2019 - Shenzhen, Wuhan, Zhuhai; 2018 - New Haven, Wuhan.

Sabalenka claimed these records by winning AO 2023

Sabalenka made a comeback to beat Rybakina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. As per Opta, Sabalenka became the fifth female player in the Open Era to win her maiden Grand Slam final after a comeback. She joined Nancy Richey, Jelena Ostapenko, Sofia Kenin, and Rybakina on the list. Sabalenka also became the 29th different women's player in the Open Era to secure an AO honor.