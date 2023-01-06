Sports

Aryna Sabalenka reaches Adelaide International 1 semis: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 06, 2023, 04:39 pm 2 min read

Belarus tennis star Aryna Sabalenka overcame Marketa Vondrousova (Source: Twitter/@SabalenkaA)

Belarus tennis star Aryna Sabalenka has reached the semi-finals of the 2023 Adelaide International 1, beating Marketa Vondrousova. Sabalenka won the match 6-3, 7-5, and will now take on Irina-Camelia Begu, who ousted Veronica Kudermetova 7-5, 6-4 in straight sets. Notably, Sabalenka was leading 6-3, 4-1 (40-0) at one stage before losing four of the next five games. However, she prevailed in the end.

Here are the match stats

Sabalenka served 6 aces compared to her opponent's 5. She made more double faults as well (4) compared to Vondrousova's two. Sabalenka had a 73% win on the first serve and converted four out of 12 break points. Sabalenka clocked 38 winners.

Sabalenka extends her win-loss record versus Vondrousova

Sabalenka has a 4-2 win-loss record versus Vondrousova in terms of H2H meetings. Sabalenka had emerged victorious against Vondrousova in their last meeting at the 2022 Australian Open. Sabalenka has won her fifth straight clash against the 2019 Roland Garros finalist. Versus Begu, Sabalenka has a 0-1 record. She had lost 4-6, 4-6 at the 2022 Miami Open.

Sabalenka reacts to her win

Sabalenka said she is really happy to have claimed a win. "It was a tough match. She fought until the end. I'm really happy I was able to win this match," Sabalenka said. Sabalenka also said her calmness has made a difference. "I think because I'm staying really calm and I feel at home here, that's why I'm playing really well."