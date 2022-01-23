Sports

Decoding the stats of Spanish star Rafael Nadal in 2022

Decoding the stats of Spanish star Rafael Nadal in 2022

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Jan 23, 2022, 03:17 pm 3 min read

Nadal will play Denis Shapovalov in the quarter-finals (Source: Twitter/@AustralianOpen)

Spanish ace Rafael Nadal stormed into the quarter-finals of the 2022 Australian Open on Sunday. He overcame Adrian Mannarino 7-6(14), 6-2, 6-2 after two hours and 40 minutes. Nadal has reached the Australian Open quarter-finals for the 14th time in his career. The 35-year-old is vying to win his second title in Melbourne. Earlier this year, Nadal won the Melbourne Summer Set.

Context Why does it matter?

Nadal has been in sublime form after his return to the ATP Tour.

He had contracted COVID-19 in December after competing in Abu Dhabi.

Before that, Nadal played in August 2021 (Washington), having lost to Lloyd Harris.

The former then skipped the rest of the season due to a foot injury.

Nadal won the first tournament he featured in after the extended break.

Information Nadal is 7-0 in 2022

Nadal has a win-loss record of 7-0 in the 2022 season. The 20-time Grand Slam champion has dropped only one set this year so far. Notably, Nadal has been involved in two tie-breaks in 2022 as of now (won both).

Title Nadal claimed his 89th tour-level title in Melbourne

Nadal won the Melbourne Summer Set after beating Maxime Cressy in the final. He outplayed the American 7-6(6), 6-3 to win his 89th tour-level title. The former did not drop a set in the entire tournament. Nadal extended his streak of winning at least one ATP Tour title every year since 2004. He defeated Ricardas Berankis and Emil Ruusuvuori en route to the final.

Australian Open Australian Open 2022: A look at his journey

(Source: Twitter/@AustralianOpen)

Nadal claimed straight-set wins over Marcos Giron and Yannick Hanfmann in the first two rounds, respectively, of the 2022 Australian Open. The Spaniard then defeated Karen Khachanov, despite losing a set, to reach the fourth round. Only Roger Federer (18) has reached this stage in Melbourne more than Nadal (15). The latter who overcame Mannarino will now face Denis Shapovalov in the quarter-finals.

Information Nadal's 14th appearance in the quarter-finals

It will be Nadal's 14th appearance in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open. His previous appearances - Quarter-final: 2007, 2010, 2011, 2015, 2018, 2020, and 2021. Semi-final: 2008. Final: 2012, 2014, 2017, and 2019. Champion: 2009.

Milestones Nadal eyes these milestones

(Source: Twitter/@AustralianOpen)

Nadal won the Australian Open in 2009 after defeating Federer in the final. He could now become only the second man in the Open Era to win each Grand Slam twice. World number one Novak Djokovic achieved this feat after winning the French Open last year. Meanwhile, Nadal could also break a tie with Federer and Djokovic (20) in terms of Grand Slam titles.