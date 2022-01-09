Nadal sets up final against Cressy in Melbourne Summer Set

The 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal on Saturday defeated Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland in the semi-final of Melbourne Summer Set in straight sets 6-4, 7-5. This is the 126th ATP final of Nadal's career. Nadal, playing his first tournament since August, passed the Ruusuvuori challenge in two hours. He will now take on the American qualifier Maxime Cressy in the final on Sunday.

Context Why does it matter?

Melbourne event is a tune-up event for the 2022 Australian Open, where Nadal is set to battle for his record-extending 21st Grand Slam title.

If Nadal manages to clinch the first Grand Slam of the year, he will become the first male tennis player to win 21 major titles in the history of the game.

Nadal has won the Australian Open once in 2009.

Match How the match panned out?

Nadal and Ruusuvuori matched each other's every move at the start. But, Nadal got the better off of his Finnish opponent when he won a crucial break in the ninth game before taking the set. Ruusuvuori increased the intensity in the second set by smashing a string of searing winners to trouble Nadal. But the Spaniard stayed strong.

Information Nadal's journey in the tourney

Nadal started his campaign at Melbourne Summer Set with a straight-set win over Ricardas Berankis 6-2, 7-5 in the round of 16. Nadal was given a walkover in the quarters against Tallon Griekspoor. He defeated Ruusuvuori in the semis.

Details Maxime Cressy's road to the final

Maxime Cressy qualified for his first ATP Tour final by upsetting Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets 7-5, 7-6(9) in the semi-final. Cressy bested Australian qualifier Rinky Hijikata 6-3, 6-0 in the round of 32. He went past his fellow countryman and second-seeded Reilly Opelka in the round of 16. In the quarters, he defeated Spain's Jaume Munar 7(7)-6(3), 4-6.

Form How did Nadal perform in 2021?

Nadal had a win-loss record of 24-5 in the ongoing season. He won two titles - Rome Masters and Barcelona (ATP 500). He lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open at the start of the year. Nadal missed out on his 14th Roland Garros title. World number one Novak Djokovic defeated Nadal 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-2 in a tense semi-final.