World number 41, Serena Williams, is one of the most proficient tennis players in women's singles segment. She hasn't appeared at a WTA event since losing to Aliaksandra Sasnovich at Wimbledon. Serena is expected to appear at the Australian Open. The 23-time Grand Slam champion last won a major in 2017 (Australian Open). Here, we present her records at the Australian Open.

This is the fourth running year where Williams hasn't won a Grand Slam title. Since winning the AO, the American has qualified for two Wimbledon finals (2018 and 2019) and two US Open finals (2018 and 2019). In 2021, Williams qualified semi-finals at the AO. Naomi Osaka defeated her in the penultimate clash. She is expected to bounce back in the impending edition.

Most Australian Open women's singles titles

Williams owns the most number of Australian Open women's singles titles in the Open Era (7). She clinched this title in 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2015, and 2017. Williams is second on the all-time list in terms of Australian Open titles. She is behind Margaret Smith Court, who has won the tournament 11 times (Amateur Era: 7, Open Era 4).

Longest span between first and last major titles

As stated, Williams won her last Grand Slam title in 2017 (Australian Open). She won the first of her seven AO titles in 2003. This is the longest span (14 years) between first and last Australian Open titles (tied with Nancye Wynne Bolton).

A record 10th Grand Slam singles title since turning 30

In 2017, Williams defeated her sister Venus Williams to win her seventh Australian Open title. The former eclipsed Steffi Graf as the Open Era leader in terms of women's singles major titles. This was her 10th Grand Slam singles title since turning 30. Interestingly, no other female player has won more than three major singles titles after turning 30.

The records she broke by winning the 2003 Australian Open

Williams shattered a number of records by winning the 2003 Australian Open. She had also won the preceding three majors (US Open, Wimbledon, and French Open). With this, Williams became only the fifth woman to hold all four Grand Slam singles titles simultaneously. She also completed the Career Grand Slam (winning all four Grand Slams at least once).

Williams won the 2017 Australian Open without losing a set

Williams won the 2017 Australian Open without losing a set. She overcame Belinda Bencic, Lucie Safarova, Nicole Gibbs, Barbora Strycova, Johanna Konta, Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, and Venus Williams throughout the tournament. Notably, Williams didn't even go through tie-break against any of these players. Williams has won the joint-most majors without dropping a set (6), with Martina Navratilova. The duo is only behind Helen Wills (13).