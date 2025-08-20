Non-smartphone categories drive India's electronics exports to $39B

India 's electronics exports have seen a whopping 32.47% jump, hitting $38.57 billion in FY 2024-25. The growth is mainly due to non-smartphone categories, which have crossed the $14 billion mark, according to the Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC). The surge has also increased the share of electronics in India's total merchandise exports to 9%, up from last year's 6.73%.

Export drivers Surge in non-smartphone categories While smartphones continue to be a major export driver, the real story lies in the growth of non-smartphone categories. These include solar panels, telecom equipment, medical electronics, batteries, and digital processing units. Photovoltaic cells alone contributed $1.12 billion to exports. Telecom equipment and parts added another $1.4 billion, while rectifiers, inverters, and chargers together exceeded $2.5 billion in export earnings for India during this period.

Additional contributions Medical electronics also made a significant contribution Medical electronics also made a significant contribution of $0.4 billion to India's electronics exports. PCs and digital processing units added another $0.81 billion, further boosting the country's overall export figures for this fiscal year. The ESC has termed this achievement a "strategic inflection point" in India's technology journey, highlighting its growing importance in the nation's economic and trade goals.

State performance Top states contributing to electronics exports Tamil Nadu led the pack with $14.65 billion in electronics exports, followed by Karnataka ($7.8 billion), Uttar Pradesh ($5.26 billion), Maharashtra ($3.5 billion), and Gujarat ($1.85 billion). The ESC also noted India's rapidly evolving semiconductor ecosystem as a key driver of this momentum, with the government approving new chip-making units in Odisha, Punjab, and Andhra Pradesh, collectively worth ₹4,600 crore.