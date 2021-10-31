How has Daniel Evans performed in 2021?

Daniel Evans to face Alexander Bublik at the Paris Masters

Great Britain's Daniel Evans will face Alexander Bublik in the opening round of the 2021 Paris Masters. The 31-year-old is eyeing his first match-win at this Masters. He is coming off a defeat to Diego Schwartzman at the Indian Wells Masters. Evans had claimed a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Kei Nishikori in the second round. Here are his stats in 2021.

Form

Evans has a 22-19 record this season

Evans has struggled to win consecutive matches of late. Before the Indian Wells, he lost to Cameron Norrie in San Diego. The former did well to reach the fourth round at the US Open. However, he was knocked out by Daniil Medvedev. Evans won his only title this year in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open. He is 22-19 in the season.

Milestone

Evans secured his maiden ATP title in Melbourne

Evans secured his maiden ATP Tour title earlier this year. He defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime to win the Murray River Open in February. Evans beat Pedro Sousa, Marcos Giron, Borna Coric, and Jeremy Chardy en route to the final. Notably, Evans did not drop a set in the entire tournament. After the tournament, he climbed to a career-high Ranking of number 26.

Monte-Carlo

Evans stunned Novak Djokovic at Monte-Carlo Masters

Evans reached a new high at the Monte-Carlo Masters after he stunned Novak Djokovic in straight sets (last 16). He recorded his first-ever ATP victory over a world number one. Evans overcame David Goffin in the quarter-finals to reach his first ATP Masters 1000 semi-final. The former lost to eventual champion Stefanos Tsitsipas in the penultimate clash.

US Open

Evans impressed at the US Open

Evans earned some impressive wins at the US Open. He beat Thiago Monteiro 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-4, 6-1 in the opening round. The former claimed a similar victory against Marcos Giron (6-4, 7-6, 2-6, 6-3). Evans made a stunning comeback against Alexei Popyrin, beating him 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(1). He reached the fourth round at a major for the second time (lost to Medvedev).