Emma Raducanu vs Iga Swiatek: Decoding the key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Sep 30, 2021, 05:38 pm

Emma Raducanu won the 2021 US Open

18-year-old Emma Raducanu won the 2021 US Open, becoming the first qualifier in the Open era to win a Grand Slam. Raducanu, who has risen to world number 22 in the WTA Rankings, has been handed a wildcard for the upcoming Indian Wells event. Meanwhile, 20-year-old Iga Swiatek is the youngest player in the top 10 of the WTA Rankings. We decode their stats.

Raducanu

Key stats of Emma Raducanu

Teenage sensation Raducanu has won one singles titles in 2021 (US Open). As per WTA, the Canadian-born Briton has a 23-6 win-loss record this year. She has a win-loss record of 74-22 in women's singles matches. Raducanu, who hasn't played since the US Open win, will be seen next at Indian Wells next month.

Swiatek

Key stats of Iga Swiatek

Polish international Swiatek has won two singles titles in 2021. As per WTA, she has a 33-12 win-loss record in 2021. Overall in her career, the promising Swiatek has pocketed three singles titles. She has a win-loss record of 143/43 in women's singles. Swiatek is currently placed fourth in the WTA Rankings. Recently, she was beaten in the semis of the Ostrava Open.

Raducanu Slams

Raducanu's record at Grand Slams

Raducanu reached her maiden main draw at a Grand Slam (Wimbledon) as a wildcard entrant. She became the youngest British woman to reach the last 16 in the tournament since 1959. Notably, she was the lowest-ranked player in the entire women's draw. She lost in the fourth round at Wimbledon before winning the US Open. She has an overall win-loss record of 10-1.

Swiatek

Swiatek's record at Grand Slams

Swiatek has a 7-3 win-loss record at the Australian Open. Swiatkek, who won the 2020 French Open title, has a 14-2 win-loss record at Roland Garros. She has a 3-2 record at Wimbledon and had reached the fourth round in this year's competition. She has a 6-3 win-loss record in the US Open. Overall, she has a 30-10 win-loss record at Grand Slams.

Swiatek records

Records scripted by Swiatek after winning the 2020 French Open

Swiatek became the first Grand Slam singles champion from Poland after winning the 2020 French Open. Swiatek became only the second women's player to win the French Open title without dropping a set after Justine Henin in 2007. She became the youngest French Open champion since Monica Seles lifted the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen in 1992.

Information

A look at the H2H record

The two players are yet to face each other at the senior level. However, they played against each other at Wimbledon (juniors) in 2018. Swiatek overcame Raducanu in that match (6-0, 6-1).

Raducanu records

Records scripted by Raducanu after winning the 2021 US Open

Raducanu became the youngest Briton to win a Grand Slam title. She scripted a record by becoming the first British woman to reach the US Open final in 53 years and winning the trophy as well. The last to do so was Virginia Wade in 1968. She is the youngest women's Slam champion since Maria Sharapova at Wimbledon in 2004.