2021 US Open: All-teen final as Raducanu takes on Fernandez

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Sep 10, 2021, 03:40 pm

Emma Raducanu will take on Leylah Fernandez

The 2021 US Open women's singles final is set to be an all-teen final with Emma Raducanu taking on Leylah Fernandez. Britain's Raducanu defeated No.18 Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-4 in the semis to advance to her first major final at the US Open. Meanwhile, Fernandez overcame Aryna Sabalenka in a three-set duel. Here are the key records that have been scripted.

Do you know?

First all-teen major final since 1999

The 18-year-old Raducanu became the first qualifier, male or female, to ever advance to a Grand Slam final. Notably, this is the first all-teenage major final since Serena Williams beat Martina Hingis at the 1999 US Open.

Information

Raducanu is the first British player to achieve these records

Raducanu has become the youngest British Grand Slam finalist in 62 years. She is also the first British woman to reach a Slam final in 44 years. Teenage sensation Raducanu is also the first British woman to reach the US Open final in 53 years.

Feats

More notable feats for Raducanu

The 150th-ranked Raducanu scored back-to-back Top 20 wins for the first time in her early career. Playing in just her second Slam event and making her US Open debut, she is yet to drop a single set through six matches in the ongoing tourney. Raducanu and Fernandez's match will be the first major final in the Open Era to feature two unseeded players.

Fernandez

Fernandez has overcome four seeded players in a row

Meanwhile, Fernandez has now overcome four successive seeded players to make it into her maiden major final. As per WTA, she is now the second Canadian teenager in the last three years to make it into the US Open final. She joined 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu, who was also 19 when she lifted the trophy.

Stats

Key stats of the two matches

Sabalenka led in terms of winners by 45 to 26 and had more aces. However, she committed 10 double faults. Sabalenka ended with 52 unforced errors compared to Fernandez's 23. Meanwhile, Raducanu hit 16 winners to 17 unforced errors, while Sakkari managed just 17 winners and committed 33 unforced errors.