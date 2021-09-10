WI, Scotland and Ireland announce World T20 squads: Key details

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Sep 10, 2021, 02:28 pm

West Indies, Scotland and Ireland have named their T20 World Cup squads

The likes of Jason Holder and Sheldon Cottrell have been named as reserves in West Indies' ICC T20 World Cup squad. Surprisingly, Ravi Rampaul, who last played a T20I for WI back in 2015, has been included. Ireland have selected uncapped Graham Kennedy in their 18-member squad (three reserves). Meanwhile, Jonathan Trott will be assisting Scotland in the upcoming tournament. Here are the details.

Windies

Chase and Rampaul selected in Pollard-led WI squad

Kieron Pollard will lead the Windies while Nicholas Pooran has been appointed his deputy. The experienced Roston Chase, uncapped in T20Is, has also been included after an impressive performance in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League. Rampaul has also been impressive in the CPL with 17 wickets from eight games. This helped Cricket West Indies to include him in the side.

WI

A look at the squad of West Indies

West Indies World T20 squad: Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr Reserves - Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein

Scotland

Trott will aim to lend his support to Scotland

Former England batsman Trott has joined the Scotland squad as 'Batting Lead'. He will be assisting the Kyle Coetzer-led side, for the tournament in UAE. Head coach Shane Burger believed that Trott could bring in a lot of value with his massive experience. Scotland are placed in Group B in the qualifiers. The top two will make it to the main tournament.

Ireland

Uncapped Graham Kennedy included in Ireland's squad

Uncapped spinner Kennedy has been included in the Ireland squad. Ireland have named an 18-member squad led by Andrew Balbirnie. Meanwhile, leg-spinner Gareth Delany has returned to the side as well. Notably, there was no room for the 24-year-old medium pacer William McClintock. The player had recently made his international debut against Zimbabwe.

Information

A look at Scotland's squad

Scotland squad: Kyle Coetzer (c), Richard Berrington (vc), Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross (wk), Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace (wk), Mark Watt and Brad Wheal

Information

A look at Ireland's squad

Ireland squad including three reserve players: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Graham Kennedy, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O'Brien, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young