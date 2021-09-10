England vs India: Manchester Test canceled over COVID-19 concerns

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Sep 10, 2021, 01:26 pm

The Manchester Test match has been pushed back

In a major development, the final Test between India and England has been canceled. Notably, Indian players had expressed health concerns after assistant physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar tested COVID-19 positive on Thursday. "Due to fears of a further increase in the number of COVID-19 cases inside the camp, India are regrettably unable to field a team," read the official statement by ECB.

Quote

Here is the official statement by ECB

"Following ongoing conversations with the BCCI, the ECB can confirm that the fifth LV= Insurance Test between England and India Men due to start today at Emirates Old Trafford, will be canceled. We send our sincere apologies to fans," said ECB.

Concerns

Team India players had expressed concern

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, it was stated that more than one Team India player had expressed concern about taking the field. They have even written a letter to BCCI discussing the health issues due to a recent COVID-19 case in the Indian camp. Further, results of the second round of testing performed on Thursday were expected on Friday morning.

Coach

Ravi Shastri had tested positive during the fourth test

On September 6, while England and India were engaged in the fourth Test, head coach Ravi Shastri had tested positive for COVID-19. Along with him, three members of the support staff, Bharat Arun, R Sridhar, and Nitin Patel, were placed under quarantine. Shastri missed the fourth Test as India defeated England at The Oval.