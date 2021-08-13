England vs India, 2nd Test: Visitors break Burns-Root partnership

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Aug 13, 2021, 11:07 pm

Rory Burns impressed for England on Day 2

After being reduced to 23/2, England saw Joe Root and Rory Burns put on a valiant 85-run stand to help the side lead a recovery against India on Day 2 of the second Test match at Lord's. Earlier, India were comfortably placed at 278/3 before England claimed regular wickets to dismiss the visitors for 364. Mohammed Shami dismissed Burns as England are 119/3.

India

India lose seven wickets for 88 runs

Starting Day 2 on 276/3, India lost centurion KL Rahul early before Ajinkya Rahane's poor form continued. Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja added a 49-run stand for the sixth wicket. Pant scored a 58-ball 37, whereas, Jadeja battled hard with a gutsy 120-ball 40. India's tail failed to make a difference. England claimed seven wickets for just 88 runs to gain momentum.

Anderson

Anderson takes his 31st five-wicket haul

James Anderson, who claimed two wickets on Day 1, was the chief architect for the hosts. He got the wickets of Rahane, Ishant Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah to get to a fifer (5/62). The veteran pacer led the way with some neat bowling and claimed his 31st five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Since 2007, he has claimed 33 Test wickets at Lord's against India.

Siraj

Siraj hands India a dream start

Dominic Sibley played a poor shot from a delivery going down the leg side to hand India an early wicket in the 15th over. The next ball saw Haseeb Hameed get dismissed as well as Mohammed Siraj bowled a fuller delivery and the former played the wrong line to be castled for a golden duck. Siraj handed India a dream start (23/2).

Duo

Burns and Root share a crucial stand

A patient Burns got help from skipper Root to lead England's recovery. They batted well and didn't allow India much space. India were guilty of giving away freebies to Root in the early part of his innings and he accepted the same. Burns also got into the act and dispatched Siraj and Ishant. He scored a solid 49 from 136 deliveries.

Root

Sublime Root gets past Gooch in terms of Test runs

Root, who scored 64 and 109 in the first Test in Nottingham, has continued from where he left off. He has looked solid and means business. Root has surpassed former England legend, Graham Gooch (8,900), in terms of Test runs. He is England's 2nd-highest scorer and is only behind former skipper Alastair Cook (12,472). Root is unbeaten on 48.