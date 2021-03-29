Last updated on Mar 29, 2021, 11:14 am

Indian pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar, on Tuesday, hinted at his return to the Test format. The 31-year-old recently returned from a spate of injuries that kept him out after the 2019 World Cup. Bhuvneshwar, who starred in India's ODI series win, said that he will have the upcoming five-Test series against England in mind when he trains during the IPL. Here is more.

Preparation Will prepare with Test cricket in mind: Bhuvneshwar

Speaking on his preparation at the post-match presentation (3rd ODI), Bhuvi said, "Whatever preparation happens from my side will happen with red-ball cricket in mind." "That's different from what will happen in team selections, but my training and workload during the IPL will happen with Test cricket in mind. I want to play Test cricket going forward," he added.

Information Bhuvneshwar last played Test cricket on the 2018 SA tour

Bhuvneshwar last played Test cricket in 2018 on the South Africa tour. He picked four wickets in the Wanderers Test that India won by 63 runs. So far, he has taken 63 wickets from 21 Tests, a tally that includes 4 five-wicket hauls.

Injuries Bhuvneshwar's tryst with injuries

Bhuvneshwar's tryst with injuries dates back to 2018 when he discovered back issues. After missing five games in the IPL, he missed the third T20I and first two ODIs on the England tour due to similar issues. He eventually returned home midway through the five-Test series. Bhuvi was rested when West Indies toured India later in the year.

Matches A look at the other series he missed

Bhuvneshwar didn't get a game (Tests) on the 2018/19 Australia Tests as he wasn't fully fit. There were hamstring troubles for him at the ICC CWC 2019, where he missed three games. He wasn't picked for the WI Test tour, having missed three Tests and the three-match T20I series against South Africa with a side strain. He also missed three T20Is against Bangladesh.

Quote 'I will focus more on workload management'

Speaking on his workload, Bhuvi said, "Workload management is something I will focus on and management also tries and does its best. I was unfit for long, so I realized that fitness is something I have to maintain if I want to play regularly."

England India vs England, ODIs: Bhuvneshwar finished as second-highest wicket-taker