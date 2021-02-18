-
IPL Auction: Harbhajan Singh to feature for KKRLast updated on Feb 18, 2021, 07:55 pm
Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh, who pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season, will be seen in action in the upcoming 2021 edition.
Bhajji was earlier released by the Chennai Super Kings and had set a base price of Rs. 2 crore for himself in the IPL 2021 Auction.
The off-spinner was bought by KKR for Rs. 2 crore.
Here's more.
IPL 2020
Harbhajan had missed the IPL 2020 season
Harbhajan had pulled out of the IPL 2020 season, citing personal reasons.
He had tweeted, "I will not be playing IPL this year due to personal reasons.These are difficult times and I would expect some privacy as I spend time with my family. @ChennaiIPL CSK management has been extremely supportive and I wish them a great IPL. Stay safe and Jai Hind."
Bhajji
Harbhajan's performance at CSK and his overall show
The veteran off-spinner made his debut for CSK in IPL 2018.
He claimed 23 wickets over the two seasons.
After taking seven wickets in 2018, he claimed 16 in IPL 2019.
Notably, he had an average of 19.50 that season.
Overall, the former Mumbai Indians stalwart has claimed 150 scalps in 160 IPL games, with a best of 5/18.
Offerings
What will Harbhajan offer?
Harbhajan has been a leading force in the premier competition.
He brings great value and experience on the table.
His new franchise will benefit largely from his presence.
Bhajji can be utilized in the powerplay overs and can also stem the flow of runs in the middle.
Fitness will be a questionable factor though for someone who is 40 years old.