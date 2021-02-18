Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh, who pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season, will be seen in action in the upcoming 2021 edition.

Bhajji was earlier released by the Chennai Super Kings and had set a base price of Rs. 2 crore for himself in the IPL 2021 Auction.

The off-spinner was bought by KKR for Rs. 2 crore.

Here's more.