The year 2020 was miserable for cricket as the outbreak of the COVID-19 halted the sport across the globe. However, a number of riveting encounters following the pandemic-enforced break breathed life into the sport. Amid the action-packed high-scoring thrillers, certain bowling spells stood out throughout the year. Let us have a look at the best bowling performances of 2020.

Chakravarthy: 5/20 Varun Chakravarthy torments Delhi Capitals' batting line-up

KKR's Varun Chakravarthy shot to fame in the IPL 2020. His astonishing spell of 5/20 guided the KKR to a superb victory over Delhi Capitals. The architect-turned cricketer claimed his maiden five-wicket haul, tormenting the middle order of DC. He became only the second player after Sunil Narine to take a fifer for KKR. His amazing run also earned him a maiden international call-up.

Hazlewood: 5/8 The dejected Indians had no answers for Josh Hazlewood's thunderbolts

Josh Hazlewood's ferocious spell destroyed Team India in the Day/Night Test at the Adelaide Oval. He bowled in tandem with Pat Cummins in the second innings, running through the Indian middle-order. His bowling figures of 5/8 entered the record books as Team India recorded their lowest-ever Test total. During the innings, he also reached his 200th Test scalp.

Rashid: 3/7 Rashid registers the most economical spell of IPL 2020

During the IPL 2020, star leg-spinner Rashid Khan delivered one of the best spells in the tournament's history. In the game against Delhi Capitals, the batsmen were unable to read his leggies at all. He delivered as many as 17 dot balls, as the DC attempted to chase 220. His 3/7 (4) remained the season's most economical spell, and sixth-most economical overall.

Boult: 4/18 Boult blew up CSK's entire top-order

Pace spearhead Trent Boult poses a serious threat to the batsmen across formats with his in-swinging deliveries. The left-arm seamer was one of the highlights of the IPL 2020. In the reverse fixture against arch-rivals CSK, he was on the charge. He blew up the entire top-order, reducing them to 4/3. Boult's incredible figures of 4/18 helped Mumbai Indians seal a 10-wicket victory eventually.

Broad: 6/31 Stuart Broad records a six-for in Manchester

Stuart Broad's jeopardizing spells headlined the English Test summer, which marked the resumption of cricket. He gave a run for the money to the Caribbean batsmen as West Indies toured the nation for the three-Test series. His 6/31 in the Manchester Test set the foundation of England's 269-run victory. In the second innings, he took four more wickets to register his third-best match haul (Tests).

Yorker Best Dismissal of 2020: Natarajan's yorker that stunned AB

Budding fast bowler T. Natarajan emerged from the ashes in the IPL 2020. In the all-important Eliminator clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Natarajan deceived AB de Villiers with a yorker. He delivered the ball with a scrambled seam, which beat the South African legend all ends up. Natarajan's vicious delivery helped SRH restrict the RCB on 131/7.