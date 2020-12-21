Star players Chris Gayle and Shahid Afridi are set to feature in the fourth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League. The duo recently confirmed the development. Both Gayle and Afridi will participate as the icon players for Team Abu Dhabi and Qalandars respectively. Notably, the tournament will run from January 28 to February 6 next year at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Quote Can't wait to play at the Zayed Stadium again: Gayle

"The shorter the format, the more exciting the game becomes. I can't wait to play at the Zayed Cricket Stadium again, watch out Abu Dhabi - a Gayle storm is coming," the Universe Boss said in a statement.

IPL Gayle was on fire in the IPL 2020

Gayle last played in the IPL 2020, which incidentally took place in the UAE. The 41-year-old was a part of the Kings XI Punjab squad, however, he was included in the XI during the latter stages. Just like every season, he emerged as an entertainment package. He racked up 288 runs from seven matches at an average of 41.14, including 23 sixes.

Information Afridi played in the Lanka Premier League 2020

Afridi was in action during the recently concluded Lanka Premier League. His side Galle Gladiators remained the runners-up as they were defeated by Jaffna Stallions in the final. Earlier, he represented Multan Sultans in the 2020 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Other players The icon players of other franchises

Former West Indian captain Dwayne Bravo will be the icon player for the Delhi Bulls. Besides, Northern Warriors and Pune Devils have named Andre Russell and Thisara Perera as icon players. The Arabians have Shoaib Malik as the icon player and captain. Meanwhile, Sunil Narine will be the icon player for Deccan Gladiators. Isuru Udana will serve as the icon player for Bangla Tigers.

2019 Maratha Arabians won the 2019 edition of Dubai T10 League