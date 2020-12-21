Last updated on Dec 21, 2020, 07:46 pm
Hi,
Written byParth Dhall
Star players Chris Gayle and Shahid Afridi are set to feature in the fourth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League.
The duo recently confirmed the development.
Both Gayle and Afridi will participate as the icon players for Team Abu Dhabi and Qalandars respectively.
Notably, the tournament will run from January 28 to February 6 next year at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
"The shorter the format, the more exciting the game becomes. I can't wait to play at the Zayed Cricket Stadium again, watch out Abu Dhabi - a Gayle storm is coming," the Universe Boss said in a statement.
Gayle last played in the IPL 2020, which incidentally took place in the UAE.
The 41-year-old was a part of the Kings XI Punjab squad, however, he was included in the XI during the latter stages.
Just like every season, he emerged as an entertainment package.
He racked up 288 runs from seven matches at an average of 41.14, including 23 sixes.
Afridi was in action during the recently concluded Lanka Premier League. His side Galle Gladiators remained the runners-up as they were defeated by Jaffna Stallions in the final. Earlier, he represented Multan Sultans in the 2020 Pakistan Super League (PSL).
Former West Indian captain Dwayne Bravo will be the icon player for the Delhi Bulls.
Besides, Northern Warriors and Pune Devils have named Andre Russell and Thisara Perera as icon players.
The Arabians have Shoaib Malik as the icon player and captain.
Meanwhile, Sunil Narine will be the icon player for Deccan Gladiators.
Isuru Udana will serve as the icon player for Bangla Tigers.
The Dwayne Bravo-led Arabians won the 2019 edition of the Dubai T10 League.
They defeated Deccan Gladiators by eight wickets in the final to win the tournament.
Australian opener Chris Lynn was named the Player of the Tournament.
Notably, the tournament saw an incredible 1,24,000 fans turning up across 10 days, and a global television audience of over 80 million.
