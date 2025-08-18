No iPhone 18 in 2026? Why Apple may break tradition

Apple 's next iPhone launch is just around the corner, with the much-anticipated iPhone 17 series expected to debut early next month. However, reports indicate a major shift in Apple's strategy for its future launches. According to a Korean publication, Apple may delay the launch of its iPhone 18 series by a year. This means that the standard iPhone 18 model could miss its debut alongside three other models in 2026.

Sales strategy Strategic move to boost sales The rumored launch delay isn't the end of the iPhone 18 line-up, but a strategic move by Apple. The company is said to be delaying the iPhone 18's debut to early 2027, alongside a new foldable model. The change in timeline could be aimed at boosting overall iPhone sales by pushing customers toward other variants like the iPhone 18 Air or Pro models in absence of the standard model.

Launch consistency iPhone 17e expected to debut on schedule Despite the rumored changes in the iPhone 18 launch cycle, Apple is expected to stick with its plans for the iPhone 17e. The device is likely to debut at the same time as its predecessor, keeping some consistency in Apple's product release schedule. This comes amid other major changes in Apple's iPhone lineup, including the retirement of Plus models from the iPhone 16 series.