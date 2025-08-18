Windows 11 dark mode now extends to file operation dialogs

Microsoft is still behind the curve on this front

These tweaks hint at a bigger redesign coming with the 25H2 update later this year, though spots like Control Panel and Run prompt still haven't joined the dark side—even after nearly a decade.

For context, macOS has had full dark mode since Mojave launched in 2018, and its upcoming Liquid Glass redesign is even on the way later this year, with a bigger focus on translucency.