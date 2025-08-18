Next Article
Windows 11 dark mode now extends to file operation dialogs
Microsoft is testing fresh dark mode enhancements in Windows 11 preview builds, expanding the feature to more parts of the system like file operation dialogs (think: copying or deleting files).
Some buttons are still stuck in light mode, so it's clear they're not done yet.
Microsoft is still behind the curve on this front
These tweaks hint at a bigger redesign coming with the 25H2 update later this year, though spots like Control Panel and Run prompt still haven't joined the dark side—even after nearly a decade.
For context, macOS has had full dark mode since Mojave launched in 2018, and its upcoming Liquid Glass redesign is even on the way later this year, with a bigger focus on translucency.