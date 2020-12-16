The Abu Dhabi T10 League has confirmed that the eight teams, which participated in the tournament's third edition last year, will return for the fourth season. Notably, the league is scheduled to be played from January 28 to February 6, next year at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium. Shaji UI Mulk, founder and chairman, T10 Sports Management, confirmed the development. Here is more.

Information Here are the eight sides that will compete

The eight sides that will participate in the impending edition are Team Abu Dhabi, Maratha Arabians, Bangla Tigers, Deccan Gladiators, Qalandars, Delhi Bulls, Northern Warriors, and the Karnataka Tuskers (will be rebranded as Pune Devils).

Return CEO of Abu Dhabi Cricket expresses his elation

Here is what Matt Boucher, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Cricket, said, "The return of all the team ownership groups is fantastic news. The owners are the bedrock of the Abu Dhabi T10." He added, "Their continued support to the event provides all our public and private stakeholders in Abu Dhabi with the platform to build a stronger annual product."

Information The league was rescheduled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The 10-over league was earlier slated to be played from November 18-29. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 forced it to be postponed to January-February. Notably, Sony Pictures Network will also return as the league's official broadcaster for the second consecutive year.

2019 Arabians won the 2019 edition of the tournament

The Dwayne Bravo-led Arabians won the 2019 edition of the Dubai T10 League. They defeated Deccan Gladiators by eight wickets in the final to win the tournament. Australian opener Chris Lynn was named the Player of the Tournament. Notably, the tournament saw an incredible 1,24,000 fans turning up across 10 days, and a global television audience of over 80 million.

Title Our team is committed to defend the title