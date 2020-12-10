New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is set to miss the second Test against West Indies, starting Friday at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Williamson has taken a paternity leave and is set to return home to his partner Sarah Raheem in Tauranga for the birth of their first child. Tom Latham will lead the Kiwis in the second Test. Here's more.

Decision Stead feels this is the best decision for everyone involved

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said this is the best decision for everyone involved. "It's a decision we have come to around, I guess, the best decision for him [Williamson] and Sarah, and also for our team long-term, and in terms of him being in a good place to be with Sarah as well," he said.

Replacement Will Young to replace Williamson at number three

New Zealand are set to have Will Young bat at number three for the second match of the series as a replacement for Williamson. Stead said Will is a natural replacement. "Young will come in and bat three, it's a logical replacement that he just slips into that position. Will's played there a lot, so, yeah, it's a natural replacement," said Stead.

Career A look at New Zealand batsman Will Young

Young made his debut in the first Test against the Windies. He managed to score just five runs in New Zealand's 519/7 declared. Young opened the innings alongside Latham. He has a decent record in First-Class cricket though. In 79 matches, Young has amassed 5,082 runs at 43.43. He has registered 10 tons and 29 fifties.

Backing Stead backs Latham to do well as captain

Stead also praised Latham and feels he has a calm head. "Tom Latham will take over as captain. He has been Test captain before in the past for us, and he's got a calm head on his shoulders, and I know with a lot of other leaders in our team that he will lean on them for their support as well," he added.

