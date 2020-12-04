Last updated on Dec 04, 2020, 01:45 pm
Australia have won the toss against India in the first T20I and have decided to field first at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.
The Aussies had earlier won the ODI series by a 2-1 margin.
The Aaron Finch-led side will be hoping to restrict India and not let them get away.
Team India needs to show its mettle.
Here are further details.
Australia playing XI: Aaron Finch (c), D'arcy Short, Matthew Wade (wk), Steve Smith, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abott, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Swepson.
India playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (c), Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, T Natarajan.
The weather was sunny in Canberra during the day and it's well past six now. The temperature is around 27 degrees Celsius.
Looking at the third ODI, the wicket at Canberra was more balanced than expected.
Both pacers and spinners had something on offer.
One looks forward to a decent game forward with a good track for batting.
Indian skipper Virat Kohli said his side needs to continue the good work in T20Is.
"Great chance to have a look at a few guys. Have managed workloads of the bowlers nicely so far. We've been playing good T20 cricket, we just have to continue that. Natarajan is making his debut today."
Finch confirmed D'Arcy Short will open alongside him.
The Aussies have won 10 of their 13 completed T20I matches since the start of 2019. Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team has tasted success in each of its last eight completed T20Is, including two Super Overs. They had blanked New Zealand 5-0 earlier this year.
