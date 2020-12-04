Matchday five of the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 season had several breathtaking results on offer. A total of 12 groups and 48 teams were in action as 75 goals were scored. Arsenal maintained their perfect record, whereas, Tottenham qualified after behing held 3-3. AC Milan thrashed Celtic to progress as well. Meanwhile, AS Roma continued their run. Here are the key numbers.

Spurs Unwanted tally for Spurs, Son-Heung-min shines

In Group J, Tottenham threw their 3-1 advantage to be held 3-3 by LASK in a thrilling encounter. The result saw Spurs qualify for the next round. After conceding just three in their previous nine games, Spurs shipped in the same number against LASK on matchday five. Tottenham ace Son Heung-min has scored 12 goals in all competitions this season.

Bale 200 Gareth Bale nets 200th career goal

Tottenham's Gareth Bale netted his 200th career goal after converting a penalty against LASK. Bale, who is on loan from Real Madrid, has scored 57 for Spurs. He has also netted 105 goals for Real Madrid and another five for Southampton. The Welshman has 33 international goals for Wales. He scored his first European goal for Spurs since March 2013.

Milan vs Celtic Celtic's poor away form in the UEL gets highlighted

Celtic wasted their two-goal advantage against AC Milan as the latter dished out a 4-2 win to progress from Group H. The Serie A leaders have won their last five home matches against Celtic. Meanwhile, Celtic have won just two of their 25 away matches in the Europa League (D11 L12). There were just 121 seconds between Milan's first two goals.

Arsenal Arsenal maintain 100% record after 4-1 victory

Arsenal thrashed Rapid Vienna 4-1 at home in front of 2,000 fans. The Gunners are the only side this season with 15 points from five games. Arsenal have scored three or more goals in four consecutive European games for the first time since March 2000. Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette is just the eighth player to hit 20 goals in the Europa League

Numbers Other notable numbers from matchday five

As per Opta, Roma have won four of their first five group stage games in European competition for the first time ever in their history. Milan have won a match after being two goals behind for the first time in UEL or UCL. Villarreal have scored 14 goals so far in five games. This is their best-ever tally at this stage of the UEL.

